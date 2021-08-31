James Brokenshire says his lung cancer has progressed
- Published
Former minister and Conservative MP James Brokenshire has said "regrettably" his lung cancer has progressed, although he is "keeping upbeat".
The 53-year-old, who was first diagnosed in 2018, resigned as security minister in July, saying his recovery was "taking longer than anticipated".
He had previously stepped back from the role in January, ahead of surgery.
The prime minister and fellow MPs have sent him best wishes.
Writing on Twitter, the MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, said: "Regrettably my cancer has progressed.
"Am starting a new line of treatment this week and receiving great care from the team at GSTTnhs (Guys' and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust).
"Unwelcome news but keeping upbeat."
He wrote that his wife, Cathy, and children had been "amazing" and he appreciated "all the kind messages" but now needs "space to focus on treatment".
The prime minister responded on Twitter saying: "So sorry to hear James.
"Our thoughts are with you and your family, and we hope you recover soon."
Fellow MPs from across the political spectrum have also wished him well.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote: "Sending you and Cathy all best wishes" while Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "Stay strong my friend."
Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "This is very sad news James but glad to hear you're in good hands.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery and my thoughts with you and your family."
Diagnosis
In July, Mr Brokenshire sent a letter to the prime minister announcing he was standing down from the government, having been diagnosed with the condition three years ago.
He was discharged from Guy's Hospital in London in February after a "frustrating resurgence" in the disease required surgery to remove his right lung.
In the letter to Mr Johnson last month, Mr Brokenshire thanked him for his support during his treatment and praised the "truly amazing" medics who had been working with him.
"My recovery from treatment and return to full duties is, however, taking longer than anticipated," he wrote.
"Given my responsibilities to the public, the government and to Parliament, I have therefore concluded that it is best that I stand down from my ministerial role and focus on restoring my health."