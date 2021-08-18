Afghan core mission has been a success, says Boris Johnson
- Published
Boris Johnson has said Nato's "core mission" in Afghanistan has been a "success", with the country being largely cleared of al-Qaeda terrorists.
The prime minister said allied forces had ensured better education, women's rights and free elections.
The UK Parliament has been recalled from its summer break for a debate on Afghanistan, but no vote is expected.
The Taliban have taken control of the country after US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops.
Speaking to a packed House of Commons, Mr Johnson said Nato forces had "succeeded in our core mission" of ridding Afghanistan of al-Qaeda operatives following the invasion of the country in 2001.
He added it was "not true" to suggest the UK government had not been prepared for the speed of the Taliban's advance and that the wider Nato presence in Afghanistan could not have continued "without American might".
The UK government has said it will allow up to 20,000 Afghans displaced by the crisis to resettle over the next few years.
Women, girls and religious minorities most at risk from the Taliban will be prioritised, Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
But Labour called for a "more urgent plan of action", arguing that the scheme did not "meet the scale of the challenge".
The House of Lords is also sitting, from 11:00 BST, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
The House of Commons debate is expected to last until about 17:00 BST.
Efforts are continuing to evacuate foreign citizens from Afghanistan, as the Taliban continue to strengthen their grip, with many people still stranded at Kabul airport.
Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that UK forces were "collaborating with the Taliban on the ground" to ensure stability and safety while evacuation efforts continue.
He added that the UK hoped to extract 1,000 people on Wednesday and that and seven planes were being sent to Kabul.
On Tuesday night an RAF plane carrying UK nationals and Afghans landed at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
The Foreign Office has advised all remaining UK nationals to leave the country.
The Taliban have been advancing across Afghanistan over the past few months, but their progress accelerated after Mr Biden announced the withdrawal of his country's troops.
The Taliban's leaders have returned to Kabul from exile in Qatar, with a spokesman promising that women will be given rights in line with Islamic law.