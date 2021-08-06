COP26: Government defends Alok Sharma over quarantine-free travel
The government has defended the UK's climate conference president after criticism over his international travels - without quarantine.
The Daily Mail reported that minister Alok Sharma has been to more than 30 countries in the past seven months - including seven red list countries.
But the COP26 president used an exemption available to ministers to not have to quarantine on his return.
The source said face-to-face meetings were "vital" ahead of the conference.