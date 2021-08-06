BBC News

COP26: Government defends Alok Sharma over quarantine-free travel

Published
image sourceReuters
image captionCabinet Minister Alok Sharma is in charge of the upcoming COP26 conference

The government has defended the UK's climate conference president after criticism over his international travels - without quarantine.

The Daily Mail reported that minister Alok Sharma has been to more than 30 countries in the past seven months - including seven red list countries.

But the COP26 president used an exemption available to ministers to not have to quarantine on his return.

The source said face-to-face meetings were "vital" ahead of the conference.

