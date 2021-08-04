Government accused of 'burying' conversion therapy report
Research into people's experiences of so-called conversion therapy in the UK has been buried, campaigners say.
A report - commissioned over two years ago - hit minsters' desks last December, the BBC has discovered, but has yet to appear.
Boris Johnson has promised to ban what he called the "abhorrent" practice of conversion therapy.
The government says the study will be published shortly when a consultation is launched.
Conversion therapy is defined as an attempt to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a document signed by a number of health groups.
The prime minister said in July 2020 he would put a stop to the practice.
In the same interview, he said a study was examining "how prevalent" it was, adding: "We will then bring forward plans to ban it".
Research funded by the Government Equalities Office was commissioned when Theresa May was in Downing Street.
It was led by Adam Jowett, of Coventry University's Psychological, Social and Behavioural Sciences department.
In April 2019, the project called for people to share their first-hand experiences of conversion therapy, "whether it happened in a medical, commercial or faith-based context".
But the findings have never been published despite a Freedom of Information request by the BBC showing that a final draft was received on 15 December 2020.
Dr Jowett, who also chairs the British Psychological Society's sexualities section, called in May this year for a conversion therapy ban to be implemented "as soon as possible".
Coventry University has been approached for comment.
Matt Hyndman, co-founder of the Ban Conversion Therapy campaign group, said the report should have been published back in January.
"It sounds like it's just been buried in a drawer somewhere and it's not that urgent."
Campaigners have previously claimed the government has "dragged its feet" on the issue.
Mr Hyndman said: "If they've commissioned a study which says conversion therapy is happening and it's quite severe and they've been delaying to ban it, it's not a good look."
He added he didn't think more information was needed to move ahead with a ban.
"We have so many stories of people and organisations that can attest to the harm it causes."
It was confirmed in May's Queen's Speech that conversion therapy would be banned in England and Wales.
But the government said a public consultation would take place first, in September, to ask how the legislation can best stop the practice while protecting the medical profession, defending freedom of speech and upholding religious freedom.
A government spokesperson said: "Our approach is based on a range of evidence, which we will publish alongside the consultation, including the Coventry University report."
Some groups had welcomed the consultation, including the Evangelical Alliance which represents 3,500 churches.
Its UK director, Peter Lynas, said at the time that they wanted to avoid a situation where "a person can be accused of conversion therapy for praying with someone who freely chooses and asks for prayer".
The Royal College of Psychiatrists has said it would be taking part to highlight why conversion therapy is "harmful" but also "to ensure clinicians can still help people fully explore their gender identity where appropriate."
The UK government indicated that the consultation will be short, with legislation to follow "as soon as possible".
The Scottish government says conversion therapy is an "abhorrent practice" and that it's waiting on details of the UK government's proposals.
Northern Ireland's Department for Communities said that the "inhumane" practice should be ended and that the minister "wishes to explore all legislative options".