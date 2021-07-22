Greensill had extraordinarily privileged access to government, says inquiry
- Published
Businessman Lex Greensill had a sometimes "extraordinarily privileged" relationship with government, a Cabinet Office report has found.
The report says the Australian financier's government role gave him "a marketing platform" for his business.
Civil servants "should have considered" the conflicts of interest, it adds.
The inquiry also criticises ex-Prime Minister David Cameron for his lobbying efforts on behalf of Greensill's company which collapsed in March.