Keir Starmer to isolate after child gets Covid
- Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is to self-isolate after one of his children tested positive for Covid, a spokesman has said.
A statement from his office said one of his children tested positive at lunchtime, but Sir Keir was doing daily tests and tested negative this morning.
Sir Keir was in the House of Commons for PMQs earlier.
The PM and chancellor are also self-isolating after contact with the health secretary who tested positive.
This is the fourth time Sir Keir has had to self-isolate since the pandemic began.
His spokesman said his family will also be self-isolating.
In the House of Commons, Sir Keir described a "summer of chaos" amid soaring numbers of people self-isolating at home.
The Labour leader dubbed Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who is himself self-isolating at his country house in Buckinghamshire - the "Chequers one" as he mocked Johnson's isolation on the same week most remaining curbs were lifted in England.
Speaking in the Commons, Sir Keir said: "Everything may be calm from the prime minister's country retreat but back here the truth is we're heading for a summer of chaos."