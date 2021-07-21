Five Tory MPs found to have breached code of conduct
Five Conservative MPs breached the code of conduct over an attempt to influence a legal proceedings, a standards committee has found.
Theresa Villiers, Natalie Elphicke, Sir Roger Gale, Adam Holloway and Bob Stewart wrote letters regarding ex-MP Charlie Elphicke, who was convicted of sex offences.
The letters on Commons notepaper were addressed to senior judges.
Three of the MPs could be suspended from Parliament for one day.
Ms Villiers, Mrs Elphicke and Sir Roger face suspension, while Mr Holloway and Col Stewart have been told to apologise by the Commons Standards Committee.
All five wrote to senior members of the judiciary raising concerns that a more junior judge was considering publishing character references provided for Mr Elphicke.