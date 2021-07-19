Covid: Lifting all restrictions in one go is 'reckless', says Sir Keir Starmer
Lifting all coronavirus restrictions is "reckless", Sir Keir Starmer has said, as England moves to the final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown.
He argued that some restrictions, including mask wearing in certain places, should remain mandatory.
The Labour leader also attacked the PM's character saying it "causes chaos and his leadership causes mayhem".
On Sunday, the PM said now was the "right moment" to remove rules aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
However, Boris Johnson urged caution, adding "we've got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there - cases are rising, we can see the extreme contagiousness of the Delta variant."