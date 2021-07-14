Union to name and shame MPs refusing to wear masks in Parliament
MPs refusing to wear a face covering in Parliament will be named and shamed, a union has said.
Face coverings are compulsory for parliamentary staff under advice from the Commons Speaker, but optional for MPs who are not employed by Parliament.
However, the FDA union has warned that MPs failing to wear a mask are putting colleagues at risk.
From 19 July, the legal requirement to wear a mask in enclosed public spaces in England will be removed.
Instead, Boris Johnson has said the government "expects and recommends" that face coverings are worn in crowded and enclosed spaces.
On Monday, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle wrote to MPs setting out how rules would change following the easing of coronavirus restrictions on 19 July.
"Members will be encouraged to continue wearing face coverings, and all others on the estate will be required to wear them while moving around the estate or entering venues," he said.
A spokesperson for the Speaker later added: "We have no employment or contractual relationship with Members which would enable us to mandate the wearing of masks."
A number of MPs have expressed anger that, unlike their staff, they will not have to wear face coverings.
Labour MP Karl Turner described the situation as "crackers" asking: "Are we less infectious, are we not going to spread Covid?"
He said "anybody with an ounce of decency" would opt to wear a face covering.
And the FDA union - which represents clerks in Parliament - has said it would make "public the names of those MPs who undertake this reckless action".
General Secretary Dave Penman said: "It is extraordinary that Parliament can recognise this important public safety measure is necessary, but find no means to enforce it with MPs themselves.
"In these circumstances, MPs who fail to wear masks in the House and are not exempt are doing so in the full knowledge that their actions potentially increase the risk of Covid-19 infection to their parliamentary colleagues and House staff."
Meanwhile, the Prospect union has written to all MPs asking them "to commit to continuing to wear a mask in accordance with the rules for other parliamentary staff".