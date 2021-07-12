Government allows MPs to vote on cut to foreign aid
By Lucy Webster
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
MPs will be able to vote on the government's cut to the foreign aid budget on Tuesday.
The government had cut the budget from 0.7% of the UK's national income to 0.5% in response to other budgetary pressures caused by the pandemic.
Meeting the 0.7% figure was made law in 2015, and it is an internationally recognised target.
The government has been under pressure to hold a vote amid cross-party opposition to the cuts.
If the government loses Tuesday's vote, it says spending will revert to 0.7% next year.
Announcing the vote in the Commons on Monday, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "It will be a yes or no answer. Does this House wish to see the public finances kept under reasonable control? Does it recognise there are limits to what we can do?
"Or on the other hand, do we want to hard press our hard-pressed taxpayers even further? That will be the question for the debate tomorrow."
On Saturday, a group of philanthropists, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said they would provide £93.5m emergency funding to cover some UK aid cuts.
They said the temporary funding would help save "critical projects" and ensure progress was not "wasted".
The government has previously described the decision to cut aid as "tough but necessary".
The cuts, which are thought to amount to around £4bn, have been criticised by leading charities such as Oxfam and ActionAid, which warned that they have already forced projects to be cancelled.
Many Tory MPs have also spoken out against the move, which went against the party's election manifesto pledge to stick to the 0.7% figure.
Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said: "When Britain withdraws, others step in. By cutting our aid, we have given states such as China and Russia an opportunity to expand their influence at Britain's expense."
But Chancellor Rishi Sunak has previously said it was hard to "justify" the commitment with the UK facing record borrowing, and with a national debt of well over £2 trillion.