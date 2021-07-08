Boris Johnson criticised over Mustique trip explanation
- Published
Boris Johnson has been criticised by the MPs standards watchdog for failing to promptly explain how a trip to Mustique was funded - however he has been cleared of breaching the rules.
An inquiry was launched into the prime minister's 2019 Caribbean holiday after confusion over who paid for the trip.
The Standards Committee has now concluded that the Mr Johnson's account was "accurate and complete".
But, it added it was "regrettable" a full explanation had not come earlier.
Mr Johnson initially declared that his £15,000 holiday accommodation on the Caribbean island had been covered by Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross.
Mr Ross initially said he had not paid "any monies" for the trip. He later clarified that he had "facilitated" accommodation for the prime minister.
Following an investigation, the standards committee concluded that Mr Ross had donated the accommodation, but added that the arrangements had been "ad hoc and informal and do not appear to have been fully explained to Mr Johnson at the outset".
"This matter could have been concluded many months ago if more strenuous efforts had been made to dispel the uncertainty," the committee said.
"It is regrettable that a full account and explanation of the funding arrangements for Mr Johnson's holiday accommodation has only come to light as a result of our own inquiries rather than at an earlier stage.
"If greater clarity had been made available to the commissioner at the first instance, this matter could have been cleared up many months ago."
"Given that Mr Johnson was twice reprimanded by our predecessor committee in the last Parliament in the space of four months for 'an over-casual attitude towards obeying the rules of the House', we would have expected him to have gone the extra mile to ensure there was no uncertainty about the arrangements.