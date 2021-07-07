Security minister resigns to focus on cancer recovery
James Brokenshire has resigned as security minister as his treatment for lung cancer is "taking longer than anticipated".
In a letter to the prime minister, the Tory MP said it was best he stands down to "focus on restoring my health".
Mr Brokenshire was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, and stepped back from his role in January ahead of surgery.
Boris Johnson said he looked forward to welcoming him back "as soon as possible".
The MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup was discharged from Guy's Hospital in London in February after a "frustrating resurgence" in the disease required surgery to remove his right lung.
Mr Brokenshire thanked Mr Johnson for his support during the treatment and praised the "amazing" medics for his treatment.
"My recovery from treatment and return to full duties is, however, taking longer than anticipated," he wrote.
"Given my responsibilities to the public, the government and to Parliament, I have therefore concluded that it is best that I stand down from my ministerial role and focus on restoring my health."
He said he hopes to be able to "serve again in some way in the future".
Mr Johnson replied by offering his full support and to wish a "speedy return to full health".
The prime minister added: "I understand entirely your need to step down from your role but look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible."
Last month, Mr Brokenshire posted a photograph on social media saying his chemotherapy had been "tough going" but that we was recovering "steadily".
Have just completed my cycles of chemo. Has been tough going but recovering steadily. Blessed to have had the love and support of Cathy and the children to help get me through. Huge thanks to the amazing team at @GSTTnhs for their care and kindness throughout treatment. pic.twitter.com/Q9fHVb9JlY— James Brokenshire (@JBrokenshire) June 3, 2021
Mr Brokenshire was elected to the Commons in 2005.
He was appointed to Theresa May's cabinet as Northern Ireland secretary in July 2016, but stood down from the post in January 2018 when his cancer was first diagnosed.
He also served as housing secretary, and was appointed as minister of state in the Home Office in February last year.
Writing on Twitter, shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said he wished Mr Brokenshire a "full and swift recovery".
"I know it will be difficult for him to stand back from his duties, but I look forward to seeing him again soon", he added.