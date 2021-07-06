Lord Bethell to be investigated by standards watchdog
- Published
Health Minister Lord Bethell is being investigated by the Lords' standards watchdog for his "use of facilities" in Parliament.
It follows a complaint from Labour over his sponsorship of a security pass for Matt Hancock's aide.
Questions have been raised about whether the rules governing the issuing of passes were followed.
Mr Hancock resigned last month after news emerged of his affair with Gina Coladangelo.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Lords Commissioner for Standards' Office confirmed it was investigating a complaint regarding Lord Bethell's sponsoring of a pass for Ms Coladangelo.
Under the rules, members of the House of Lords can sponsor passes for secretaries and research assistants if they "genuinely and personally" fulfil those roles for the sponsoring member.
The sponsor has to sign a declaration to that effect, and it would be against the rules if the individual did not work for the peer.
Ms Coladangelo, a university friend of Mr Hancock, was brought into the Department of Health and Social Care initially as an unpaid adviser before taking a £15,000-a-year role as a non-executive director in the department in September.
Mr Hancock resigned as health secretary last month after he admitted breaching social distancing guidance when he was caught on camera kissing Ms Coladangelo in his office. She also left her position at the department.
Personal emails
Labour has previously called for Lord Bethell to be sacked after it emerged he used a personal email account for official business.
At the time, Lord Bethell said third parties "in their enthusiasm" often contact ministers via their personal email addresses.
"That's not the same as using a personal email for formal departmental decision-making," he added.