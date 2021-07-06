Euro 2020: Pubs to stay open later for final on Sunday
- Published
Licensing laws are to be relaxed to allow pubs to stay open later for Sunday's Euro 2020 final, Downing Street has confirmed.
Premises will be able to stay open for an extra 45 minutes until 11.15pm, in case the game goes to extra time and penalties.
The measure would apply whether or not England get to the final.
It follows similar moves for the 2014 World Cup and events such as royal weddings.
Sunday's final at London's Wembley Stadium will kick off at 20.00 BST, with capacity capped at 60,000 fans due to Covid restrictions.
England play Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday, and would face either Italy or Spain, who will play each other later, if they win.
Legislation to bring in the changes is yet to be published, but the measure is expected to apply in England only.
A No 10 spokesman said: "The entire nation's been gripped by the Euros and this will allow people to enjoy the match in pubs if they wish to do so."