Jonathan Bartley: Green Party co-leader to stand down
- Published
Jonathan Bartley is to stand down as co-leader of the Green Party in England and Wales at the end of July.
The London councillor said he wanted to give the party time to choose new leadership before the next general election.
He has co-led the party since 2016, first alongside Green MP Caroline Lucas and then current co-leader Sian Berry.
Ms Berry will remain acting leader whilst a leadership election takes place.
In a statement, Mr Bartley said the party's new leadership team "needs time to get used to the role" before voters next head to the polls.
He said it was "increasingly clear" the PM could use new powers to call a general election earlier than the planned date of 2024.
He added he was "hugely proud" of what the party had achieved in the last five years, adding it is now "vying to be the country's third party".
He said he planned to use his experience as co-leader to "develop the wider movement for a progressive alliance".
"Until progressive parties work together, there is a risk of Conservative governments for years to come," he said.
He added he hopes to play a "full, if different role in the Green Party" after stepping down.
For many years, the Greens did not have a leader, just "principal speakers", to distance themselves from the traditional Westminster power structures.
The party now holds elections every two years, unlike other parties who tend to wait for a leader to resign.
There are separate Green parties in Scotland and in Northern Ireland.