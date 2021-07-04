Homeowners to get 15 years to sue for bad workmanship - minister
Homeowners will get 15 years in which to legally challenge "shoddy" building work in light of the cladding crisis, a minister has said.
This would increase the current six-year period in which legal action can be brought against developers.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the change would "put new cards in the hands of the leaseholders".
It comes amid concerns that homeowners are bearing the cost of fire safety works following the Grenfell tragedy.
After the 2017 fire in which 72 people lost their lives, thousands of other blocks of flats were found to be covered in similar dangerous cladding.
This triggered a programme of works to remove the material from buildings, as well as other fire safety improvements, leaving many residents with huge bills.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, Mr Jenrick said "it is not right that either the leaseholder or the taxpayer" should pay for fire safety changes.
"I'm announcing today we are going to change the law retrospectively to give every homeowner 15 years in which to take action against the people who built their building if there is shoddy workmanship.
"This is a huge step forward - the law as we found it was that you only had six years to take action against the person who built your home.
"That often gives you less protection than if you had bought a toaster or a fridge."
Asked about buildings over 15 years old, Mr Jenrick said "most of the cladded buildings were built in the period from 2000-17".
He said "not all, but the lions' share that are facing this particular issue will now be helped by this unusual change in the law".