Matt Hancock resignation: Boris Johnson defends his actions
- Published
Boris Johnson has defended his actions following Matt Hancock's resignation as health secretary over breaking social distancing guidelines.
Asked why he hadn't sacked Mr Hancock, the PM replied: "I read the story on Friday and by Saturday we had a new health secretary."
The prime minister says the resignation happened at the "right pace".
However on Friday, No 10 said the PM had accepted an apology from Mr Hancock and considered the case "closed".
Mr Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught on camera kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo in his Whitehall office, breaching Covid guidelines.
Downing Street has denied that Mr Johnson put pressure on Mr Hancock to resign in their meeting at Chequers on Saturday.
Asked why the prime minister declared the matter "closed" on Friday but then thought Mr Hancock was right to resign on Saturday, the spokesman explained: "They had further discussions on Saturday. The prime minister thought it was the right decision."
However Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Mr Johnson of "trying to rewrite history because he didn't have the guts to sack Matt Hancock".
"A fish rots from the head down, and by failing to sack the former health secretary, Johnson proved he doesn't have the leadership qualities or judgement required to be prime minister."