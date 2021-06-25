BBC News

Health Secretary Matt Hancock admits breaking social distance rules with aide

Published

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted breaking social distancing rules after pictures of him kissing an aide were published in a newspaper.

He said he had "let people down" after photos emerged of him with Gina Coladangelo - whom he appointed - and was "very sorry".

Labour urged the PM to sack Mr Hancock, calling his position "untenable".

But the health secretary said would stay "focused" on dealing with the pandemic.