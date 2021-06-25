Health Secretary Matt Hancock admits breaking social distance rules with aide
- Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted breaking social distancing rules after pictures of him kissing an aide were published in a newspaper.
He said he had "let people down" after photos emerged of him with Gina Coladangelo - whom he appointed - and was "very sorry".
Labour urged the PM to sack Mr Hancock, calling his position "untenable".
But the health secretary said would stay "focused" on dealing with the pandemic.