Matt Hancock not commenting on affair with aide claims
- Published
Matt Hancock will not comment on reports of an extra-marital affair with a close aide, friends of the health secretary say.
The Sun published pictures of the minister embracing Gina Coladangelo, whom he made a non-executive director of the health department.
A government spokesman said the appointment had been made "in the usual way" and no rules had been broken.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps called it a "personal" matter.
But Labour said the reports had to be "looked into" to see whether there were any "conflicts of interest".
Ms Coladangelo - who is also marketing and communications director at fashion and homeware retailer Oliver Bonas - was appointed to her Department of Health role last September.
The Sun said its picture of her kissing and hugging Mr Hancock had been taken inside the department last month.
'Process followed'
A friend of the Health Secretary told the BBC he had "no comment on personal matters", adding: "No rules have been broken".
And a Department of Health Spokesman said: "This appointment was made in the usual way and followed correct procedure."
Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think there has been for a long time a complete difference between what people do in their job... and what they do in their personal lives."
On Ms Coladangelo's appointment, he said: "Some process will have had to have been followed. I don't think there's any other way of appointing people."
Mr Shapps also told Sky News that Ms Coladangelo - who met the health secretary at Oxford University - would have gone through an "incredibly rigorous" process to get the job.
A Labour spokesperson said: "Ministers, like everyone, are entitled to a private life. However, when taxpayers' money is involved or jobs are being offered to close friends who are in a personal relationship with a minister, then that needs to be looked into.
"The government needs to be open and transparent about whether there are any conflicts of interests or rules that have been broken."
Asked on LBC whether the health secretary had been "ignoring social distancing" with Ms Coladangelo, Mr Shapps replied: "I'm quite sure that whatever the rules were at the time were followed.
"You'll recall that there was a point at which social distancing rules were changed but, as I say, I don't want to comment on somebody else's private life - that is for them."
The government's guidelines for England on hugging friends who are not part of your household states that people should exercise "personal judgement".