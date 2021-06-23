Sir Keir Starmer picks ex-Tony Blair aide as interim communications chief
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed ex-Tony Blair aide Matthew Doyle as his interim director of communications, amid a shake-up of the Labour leader's backroom team.
As well as working for Mr Blair, during and after his premiership, Mr Doyle was also an adviser to David Blunkett.
The appointment comes after Sir Keir's political director and chief of staff moved to new roles.
Mr Doyle replaces Ben Nunn, who stepped down last week.
Mr Doyle previously worked for the Labour Party from 1998 to 2005, and returned briefly to act as TV debates media director for then-PM Gordon Brown during the 2010 general election.
From June 2007 to February 2012, he worked as political director for Mr Blair, once the ex-Labour leader had left office.
An advert for the permanent role of communications director is expected soon.
On Wednesday, Baroness Chapman gave up her role as Sir Keir's political director and will now speak on Brexit-related issues in the House of Lords.
Baroness Chapman - a former MP for Darlington - had been blamed by some MPs for Labour's defeat in the Hartlepool by-election.
A Labour source said she had been moved as the party was seeking to use people where their abilities were strongest.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, is going to a new role focusing on elections and campaigning.
Separately, both the director and deputy director of communications in the Labour leader's office are leaving for what they say are "personal reasons".