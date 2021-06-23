Queen describes Matt Hancock as 'poor man' at meeting with PM
The Queen referred to Health Secretary Matt Hancock as "poor man" at a meeting with Boris Johnson.
"I've just been talking to your Secretary of State for Health, poor man. He came for Privy Council," she told the prime minister.
"He's full of...", she added. "Full of beans?", offered Mr Johnson.
Their weekly meetings are usually private but cameras were invited in to record the start of the first one to take place since lockdown began.
The Queen then told the prime minister that the health secretary "thinks things are getting better," in remarks caught on microphone.
The PM usually meets the monarch on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.
Their last in-person audience took place on 11 March 2020.
However, since 18 March 2020, after the government introduced restrictions to slow the spread of Covid, the pair had instead spoken over the phone.