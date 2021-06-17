Dominic Cummings claims: Rees-Mogg defends Hancock as 'successful genius'
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has hailed Health Secretary Matt Hancock as a "successful genius" - after he was allegedly branded "hopeless" by the PM.
On Wednesday, Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings released expletive-laden What'sApp messages criticising the health secretary.
Mr Rees-Mogg dismissed them as "trivia", adding that Mr Hancock's work had made the world safer.
However, Labour accused the government of incompetence in handling Covid.
On Wednesday, Mr Cummings - who was forced out of Downing Street after an internal power struggle - released a series of WhatsApp exchanges between himself and his former boss, dated to early last year.
In one of them, Mr Johnson purportedly called Mr Hancock "Totally [expletive] hopeless".
In another, he appeared to say his procurement of personal protective equipment had been a "disaster" and that he wanted to hand some of Mr Hancock's duties to Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.
Downing Street did not deny the authenticity of the messages, but insisted the prime minister had full confidence in the health secretary.
In the House of Commons on Thursday, Labour's Thangam Debbonaire asked: "Why did the prime minister keep on as health secretary someone he thought was hopeless in a global health crisis?
"The British people recognise incompetence and waste when they see it. They know what's right and what's not and they know when a minister is hopeless."
But Mr Rees-Mogg replied: "There's a great line from Dr [Samuel] Johnson, that in lapidary inscriptions [engravings in stone] a man is not on oath.
"And I think the same applies to text messages, which are essentially the trivia, the flotsam and jetsam, the ephemera of life, and they're fundamentally unimportant."
He praised the plan agreed at last weekend's G7 summit in Cornwall to distribute one billion Covid vaccines to poorer nations, lauding Mr Hancock's role in arranging the UK's contribution "so successfully".
He called his cabinet colleague "the brilliant, the one and only successful genius who has been running health over the last 15 months", adding that "he has done so much to make not only the country but the world safer".