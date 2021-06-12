G7: UK urges EU to be pragmatic over Brexit dispute
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
The European Union has been urged to back down in a dispute with the UK over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.
Boris Johnson is holding talks with EU leaders in the margins of the G7 summit on Saturday.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged the EU to take a more "pragmatic" approach to the Northern Ireland issue.
Ahead of the gathering in Cornwall the EU had said its patience was "wearing thin".
The main G7 summit agenda will see leaders of the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy commit to a plan to prevent a repeat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the course of the day the UK prime minister will hold meetings with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council head Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the margins of the gathering at the Cornish resort Carbis Bay.
The disagreement between the UK and the EU is over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a measure in the Brexit deal which prevents checks on trade across the Irish border.
Some checks are taking place on British goods entering Northern Ireland, causing disruption to food supplies.
Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "They can be more pragmatic about the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in a way that is win-win or they can be bloody-minded and purist about it, in which case I am afraid we will not allow the integrity of the UK to be threatened."
The foreign secretary told Sky News that the UK wanted an arrangement to work for all sides but said "the change must come from the commission's side".
Downing Street has indicated the UK would be prepared to unilaterally delay the full implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol to prevent a ban on chilled meats crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain - with restrictions due to come into force at the end of the month.
Delaying the checks without agreement from Brussels would risk triggering a trade dispute with the EU.
During a meeting with the French president, Mr Johnson was told that the UK-France relationship could only be "reset" if the prime minister respected the Brexit deal, French sources said.
The UK prime minister has previously suggested that the EU is taking an "excessively burdensome" approach to post-Brexit trading arrangements.
The prime minister's official spokesman told reporters in Cornwall the immediate priority was to find "radical and urgent solutions within the protocol", although he said the summit was not the forum in which Mr Johnson was "necessarily seeking to come up with an immediate solution".
Ahead of the G7 summit, Mrs von der Leyen insisted the protocol is the "only solution" to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic and must be implemented in full.
At a press conference Mr Macron said "nothing is renegotiable" and said it was not "serious to want to review in July what we finalised after years of debate and work in December".
Before US President Joe Biden travelled to Cornwall for the summit his national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the president had "deep" concerns that the trade row could endanger peace in Northern Ireland.
