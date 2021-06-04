The week ahead in Parliament

This looked as if it would be a fairly straightforward exercise, until the Bill became an unlikely target for the powerful lobby of senior Conservatives pushing back against the government's cut to the international aid budget. Their amendment would insert a requirement that any shortfall from the target figure of 0.7% of UK GNI spent on Official Development Assistance (ODA) should be made up from the ARIA budget. On the face of it, it seems a bit of a stretch to consider this amendment "in scope" - within the purpose of the Bill, and it will need to be selected for debate by Mr Speaker.