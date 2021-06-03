Covid: Real progress needed after four nations summit - Sturgeon
- Published
Real progress is now needed to show a four nations Covid summit hosted by Boris Johnson was not just a "talking shop", Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Scotland's first minister took part in the virtual meeting with leaders from Wales and Northern Ireland.
Downing Street said the meeting was held to share ideas about the pandemic recovery.
But Ms Sturgeon said it had to "deliver hard outcomes", a view echoed by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.
Mr Drakeford welcomed "the start of a proper engagement process," but added "the real test will now be on how future decisions are made on matters that affect us all."
Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster said the leaders engaged in "constructive engagement", while Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said used the meeting to press for investment in the health service in order to reduce waiting lists.
Mr Johnson called the summit in the wake of the election results in Great Britain earlier this month, which saw Ms Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) returned to government in Scotland and Mr Drakeford's Labour triumph in Wales.
It had been due to take place last week but was postponed after Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford criticised the "very rough" agenda.
Speaking before the meeting, Ms Sturgeon had urged the government to extend the furlough scheme "beyond September if this is required".
The scheme - officially called the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) - was launched in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, to minimise unemployment.
It now covers up to 80% of an employee's salary for the hours they cannot work, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.
The scheme is currently due to expire at the end of September.
Following the summit, Ms Sturgeon said she had not received "concrete assurances" on furlough but that Chancellor Rishi Sunak had said he would consider the proposal.
"He also said there was no intention to return to austerity... I hope that is more than a soundbite," she added.