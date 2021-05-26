Government fell disastrously short in dealing with Covid - Cummings
Dominic Cummings has said the government fell "disastrously short" in dealing with coronavirus.
Giving evidence to MPs on the handling of the pandemic, the PM's ex-chief adviser said the UK had "failed to "hear the alarm bells" when coronavirus hit other countries early last year.
Mr Cummings added that he had warned previously that there had to be more planning for pandemics.
Downing Street said its "priority" had always been to save lives.
Mr Cummings is being questioned by MPs on the Health and Science select committees on the government response to the pandemic.
The former adviser told the MPs that "senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me fell disastrously short" of what the "public expects during a crisis like this".
And he apologised for the "mistakes that were made", saying: "I'd like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am."
More than 127,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus have died in the UK since the start of the pandemic, but 72% of the adult population has had one vaccine jab and 44% have had two doses.