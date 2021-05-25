PM's burka comments gave impression of insensitivity - report
- Published
Boris Johnson's comments about women wearing the burka have given an impression that the Tories are "insensitive to Muslim communities", an independent review has said.
The prime minister ordered a report in 2019 into how the party handles discrimination allegations.
It found anti-Muslim views were seen at local association and individual level.
But claims of "institutional racism" were not borne out by evidence of the way complaints were handled.
However, there is "clear evidence" the Conservatives' complaints system is "in need of overhaul", Professor Swaran Singh's independent review into alleged Islamophobia and discrimination in the Conservative Party said.
The report said it "should make for uncomfortable reading for the party".
But it also said it found "no evidence the party had... systematically failed any particular community".
Responding to the report, a Conservative spokesman said: "The party is considering the recommendations set out by the report. We will respond later."