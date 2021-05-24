Climate change: Local leaders in England demand more power
The UK will struggle to reach its climate change targets unless more power and money is put into local hands, say a group of metro mayors and council leaders.
The influential figures have written to the PM calling for "further and faster" action to protect the environment.
They say the pandemic has shown that local leaders can get things done.
The government said councils and mayors had "a pivotal role" in reducing carbon emissions.
Labour's Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Steve Rotherham, the Metro Mayor of Liverpool and the Conservative leaders in Hampshire and Leicestershire are among the signatories.
They say without a locally-led approach, the UK will struggle to reach its world-leading climate change targets.
Ministers have committed to cutting carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, and to become carbon neutral - or net zero - by 2050.
That will involve things like switching homes and businesses to sustainable energy sources, more use of public transport, encouraging the use of electric cars and better insulating homes.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live the Leader of Leeds City Council James Lewis said: "As we rebuild and revive our economy, it is vital that we use this opportunity to deliver the changes necessary to tackle the climate emergency at pace and create millions of good quality jobs in the process.
"Leeds residents want to see a green recovery and we are committed to maximising the city's potential for green jobs. However, to truly deliver the ambition of a green industrial revolution then local and regional authorities need to be part of the solution."
'Further and faster'
In the letter, the mayors say the way local authorities have managed the Covid pandemic demonstrates they are more than capable of taking on challenges that might otherwise have been run by central government alone.
They say they would like to see the government "go much further and faster" and "recognise how local and regional government is key to our shared goal of achieving net zero".
But the letter warns that central government must provide the money to allow local authorities to deliver.
"We believe you need to provide the resources and powers to play our part in retrofitting our homes, reimagine how we travel and ensure that locally-generated sustainable energy can power the transition," it says.
It adds that local authorities should be given the power to push through the changes needed to meet the net zero targets.
'Lack of clarity'
In December, the National Audit Office, which scrutinises public spending for Parliament, said it believed the most efficient and cost effective way of meeting the UK's climate change targets is to give local leaders a bigger role.
In a report it said: "Local authorities will be key in the achievement of emissions reductions in the transport and housing sectors locally where the decarbonisation challenge will vary by location."
"But local government representatives we have spoken to have said there is a lack of clarity from central government on the role local authorities should play in achieving net zero."
The group, UK100 - a network of locally elected leaders committed to achieving net zero in their local areas - coordinated the letter.
It agrees that more power must be put in to local hands but says the government "has yet to provide local leaders with the powers and resources to really deliver, amounting to a system that is currently structurally incapable of delivering net zero".
The debate about how to deliver the government's climate change targets comes as the UK prepares to host the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the year.
A government spokesperson said: "It is heartening to see councillors expressing their desire to help us bring about the green industrial revolution.
"The prime minister's ten point plan will mobilise £12bn of government investment to create and support up to 250,000 highly-skilled green jobs in the UK, and spur over three times as much private sector investment by 2030."
The letter comes as the government announces £166.5m for green technology development such as carbon capture and greenhouse gas removal.
Businesses and academics will be among the recipients of the money.
Tate & Lyle in London, will receive over £500,000 to study how it can decarbonise its sugar refinery while Scotland's Rural College and the University of Strathclyde will get more than £200,000 to investigate methods of reducing the environmental impact of beef production.
Leeds: City on a Mission is a year long project from BBC Radio 5 Live following the city of Leeds as it tries to cut its carbon emissions. The station will follow city authorities, charities, universities and residents as they seek to reduce their carbon footprint. The city of Leeds has committed to being net carbon neutral by 2030.