Boris Johnson flat revamp probe to report by end of May
Boris Johnson's standards adviser has vowed to publish a report on the revamp of the PM's Downing Street flat by the end of May.
Mr Johnson asked Lord Geidt to look into the issue in April, after claims it was initially paid for by donations.
The peer said he also hoped to publish the much-delayed register of ministerial interests, which would include any loans the PM received.
He told MPs he would be prepared to resign if his advice is ignored.
His predecessor, Sir Alex Allan resigned in November after Mr Johnson rejected his findings into alleged bullying by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Questions over how Mr Johnson funded a redecoration of his Downing Street flat were raised after his former adviser Dominic Cummings suggested there had been a plan to have donors "secretly" cover the costs.
The prime minister has insisted he met the costs himself but has declined to say if the costs were initially covered by donations.
He has said any relevant donations will be declared "in due course".
The government is supposed to publish a register of ministers' financial interests - including the prime minister - twice a year.
But the register has not been updated since last July. Lord Geidt said it would be published by the end of May.
"Public confidence, I think in my judgment, demands that this list be published without further delay," he told MPs on the public administration committee.
"And of course, as part of my appointment, I have been asked to make an inquiry on the facts of the circumstances of the refurbishment of the flat at Downing Street and to advise the prime minister on his declaration of interests.
"Alongside that I will report, and I will do so in a timely fashion, in other words simultaneously, a report that gives the necessary context to the declaration of ministers interests."
He also said it was "unfortunate" the list of ministers' interests hadn't been published in December 2020.
Asked if he would resign if the prime minister did not accept his advice, Lord Geidt replied that he hoped "it wouldn't come to that stage," thanks to beefed-up powers he has been given.
But he added that Sir Alex's resignation had sent "a critical signal... and if it came to it I could do the same".
Under the new terms of reference for his role, Lord Geidt will now be able to "confidentially" raise concerns with the prime minister if he thinks allegations the code has been broken need to be investigated.
But he will still not be able to launch investigations himself - something that had been proposed by Lord Evans, the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life.
Lord Geidt said he agreed with one MP's observation "that sunlight doesn't appear to shine into every corner of these arrangements" but added that he hoped to improve "the capacity" of the position.