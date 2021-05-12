County court judgement against Boris Johnson, record shows
A county court judgement has been registered against Boris Johnson's name for an unpaid debt of £535.
The court order, which names Mr Johnson, of 10 Downing Street, was made on 26 October, according to a database of judgements.
The creditor and nature of the debt are not included in the database record, which was first reported by Private Eye magazine.
Downing Street has been contacted for a comment.
County court judgements are issued in England and Wales when people fail to repay money they owe.