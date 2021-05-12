Boris Johnson urges both sides in Israel-Gaza violence to 'step back'
- Published
The prime minister says he is "deeply concerned" by the growing violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza strip.
Boris Johnson has called on both sides to "step back from the brink".
His intervention comes amid growing alarm at the number of civilian casualties as fighting intensifies.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has spoken to his Israeli counterpart and will speak to the Palestinian prime minister later.
At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis have been killed since Monday.
More than 1,000 rockets have been fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel, the Israeli military says. Israeli aircraft have carried out hundreds of strikes on Gaza.
Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, declared on Tuesday that it was ready for an escalation, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would continue to attack militant targets with full force.
The fighting follows weeks of rising tension stoked by violent confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem that culminated in clashes outside the Al-Aqsa mosque on Monday.
On Wednesday, the prime minister tweeted urging both sides to "show restraint".
And responding to a question in the Commons from an MP said: "I think we all want to see urgent de-escalation by both sides and...the position of this government is firmly behind his in that we continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way forward."
Mr Raab tweeted earlier that he had already spoken to his Israeli counterpart to "condemn Hamas rocket attacks against civilians and urge de-escalation of violence in Israel and the OPTs [Occupied Palestinian Territories]".
"It is particularly important to end the violence as we approach Eid," Mr Raab said, referring to the festival that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons, Foreign Office Minister James Cleverley said the situation was "deeply concerning".
"This cycle of violence must stop and every effort must be made to avoid the loss of life - especially that of children," he said.
Mr Cleverley urged all sides "to refrain from any kind of provocation so that calm is restored as quickly as possible".
The UK "unequivocally condemns acts of terrorism from Hamas", he said and he stressed that while Israel has a "legitimate right to self-defence", it must ensure that all action is "proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law".
He added: "As we enter the final days of the holy month of Ramadan, restoration of peace and security is in everyone's interest. The UK will continue to support that goal."
Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokeswoman Layla Moran read out the names of children killed in the last week.
She told the Commons: "My heart breaks for them and my heart bleeds for Palestine, for Jerusalem - the city of my family - for the worshippers attacked by extremists at the Al-Aqsa mosque on the holiest night of Ramadan, and for all innocent civilians - Israeli and Palestinian."
She called for new peace talks, adding: "If this isn't the time to recognise the state of Palestine, then when is?"
Shadow Foreign Office minister Wayne David said he had been "appalled" by events, adding "the loss of life has been terrible".
He said: "I would urge the government to do all it can to prevent further conflict, the violence must stop now."
He added: "The evictions of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem must end, international law must be upheld and all religious sites must be respected.
"At the same time Britain and the international community must recognise the commitment to a two-state solution."