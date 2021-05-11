Queen's Speech: Lack of social care plan 'unforgivable', says Labour's Sir Keir Starmer
- Published
The lack of a clear government plan to fix social care is "unforgivable", Sir Keir Starmer has said.
In Tuesday's Queen's Speech outlining the government's policies for the next year, there was a promise that proposals would be brought forward.
Boris Johnson made a pledge when he became prime minister in 2019 to "fix the crisis in social care".
But the Labour leader said it was "an insult to a whole nation" to have not acted sooner or given further detail.
Charities, campaigners and politicians have been calling for action over social care in the UK, with pressure on funding and staff exposed even further during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the King's Fund, 1.9 million people made requests for social care in 2019 - including both older people and working age adults with disabilities.
On his first day as prime minister in July 2019, Mr Johnson gave a speech on the steps of Downing Street saying he would "fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared".
However, the government has not put forward any proposals to be debated in the House of Commons.
Speaking in a debate after the Queen's Speech, Sir Keir pointed to the PM's previous pledge, saying it had now been 657 days since Mr Johnson had made it.
"Yet 657 days on from that promise what did we hear in this address? No legislation, no new funding, no details, no time scale," he added.
"Failure to act for a decade... was bad enough but failure to act after a pandemic is nothing short of an insult to a whole nation."
Mr Johnson responded in the debate, saying proposals would be brought forward "later this year" so that "every person receives the dignity and security they deserve".
The PM also attacked Labour, accusing them of "doing nothing in the 13 years they were in office" - between 1997 and 2010 - about the issue.