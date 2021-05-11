Queen's Speech: Government unveils post-Covid recovery plan
- Published
The government has unveiled plans to spread opportunity across the UK and "deliver a national recovery from the pandemic", in the Queen's Speech.
Other priorities for the coming year include a boost for adult education, home ownership and planning reform.
A long-promised shake-up of social care was not included in the 30 bills announced by the Queen.
The government has promised to set out a long-term social care plan - but Labour says action is needed now.
Many of the measures announced by the Queen are aimed at the Conservatives' new electoral strongholds in the Midlands and north of England, with promises to create jobs in post-industrial areas.
In the speech, which is written for her by ministers, the Queen said: "My government's priority is to deliver a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before.
"To achieve this, my government will level up opportunities across all parts of the United Kingdom, supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth and addressing the impact of the pandemic on public services."
The government is also promising a skills "revolution" for England, with loans for adults wanting to retrain and more powers to deal with failing colleges.
The Queen's Speech is part of the State Opening of Parliament, normally the grandest of Westminster occasions.
But it was pared back this year because of Covid, with fewer MPs and peers than normal gathering in the House of Lords to hear it - and the Queen arriving by car rather than the usual carriage.
It was the monarch's first major public engagement since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The government will introduce the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill - detailing the plans - next week.
Part of this will be allowing all adults to get a "flexible loan" for higher-level education and training at university or college, "useable at any point in their lives".
This will be used to provide the equivalent of up to four years' study and can be used for full-time or part-time courses.
This year's speech also includes changes to the policing of protests, including setting time and noise limits. A previous discussion of this by MPs earlier this year led to angry demonstrations.
Critics say the measures impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to protest - but ministers say the proposals will respect human rights and will only affect very disruptive gatherings.
There is a bill aimed at dissuading asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel.
A ban on so-called conversion therapy - attempts to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity - is also plannned. This will be preceded by a public consultation, the BBC understands.
The speech includes a commitment to introducing voter ID for future general elections, which has raised concerns among many MPs and civil rights groups.
Legally binding environmental targets also feature in the programme, along with a planning bill to ease controls in England and increase housebuilding.
Many Conservative MPs are concerned this legislation will leave people in some areas with less say over new developments.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "We must also see detail on long-promised plans to fix the broken social care system, reduce the shocking levels of violent crime and narrow the gap between different parts of the country.
"For 11 years we have had lots of rhetoric and the endless promise of jam tomorrow. That must now be turned to action."