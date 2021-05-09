BBC News

Elections 2021: Sir Keir Starmer set to reshuffle Labour's top team

image captionDeputy leader Angela Rayner was the campaign co-ordinator for Labour through the local election period

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is to carry out a reshuffle of his frontbench team later following the party's poor performance in English local elections, the BBC understands.

He is facing criticism following defeat in the Hartlepool by-election and losing control of several councils.

Sir Keir has already sacked his deputy Angela Rayner as Labour's chair and campaigns co-ordinator.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said she had been made a "scapegoat".

But Sir Keir has said he takes "full responsibility" for Labour's election results in England.

