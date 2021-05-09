Elections 2021: Sir Keir Starmer set to reshuffle Labour's top team
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is to carry out a reshuffle of his frontbench team later following the party's poor performance in English local elections, the BBC understands.
He is facing criticism following defeat in the Hartlepool by-election and losing control of several councils.
Sir Keir has already sacked his deputy Angela Rayner as Labour's chair and campaigns co-ordinator.
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said she had been made a "scapegoat".
But Sir Keir has said he takes "full responsibility" for Labour's election results in England.
