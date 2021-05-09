The week ahead in Parliament

The pandemic has highlighted the need to sort out the social care system, but the massive price tag seems to have pushed this into the long grass, while ministers ponder solutions that go beyond the proposals in the Dilnot review. The commission chaired by the economist Andrew Dilnot proposed a cap on care costs, so that individuals would finance their care up to the cap (in 2011, Dilnot recommended this be set at £35,000), after which the government would pick up the tab, adding a major new spending commitment to the public balance sheet.