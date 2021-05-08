Elections 2021: Labour plans changes after election defeats in England
- Published
Labour is planning to overhaul its offer to voters and move staff out of London, after suffering a series of election setbacks in England.
Leader Sir Keir Starmer is also expected to reshuffle his frontbench team, following defeats in a string of former strongholds.
It comes after the party lost control of several local councils and was beaten in the Hartlepool by-election.
Sir Keir said Labour had "lost the trust of working people".
Speaking on Friday, he added that the party had "not made a strong enough case to the country", but he took responsibility for "fixing things".
Figures on the left of the party have accused him of not doing enough to challenge the government since taking over as leader last year.
The results in England contrast to Wales, where Mark Drakeford led Labour to the best performance since the start of devolution - falling just short of an overall majority by one seat.
Labour has been in power in Wales - either in coalition or a minority - for the past 22 years.
Thursday's votes, including council and mayoral elections in England, are Labour's first major test since its crushing defeat at the 2019 general election.
Instead of recovering ground, the party suffered a series of setbacks in England, including losing overall control of councils including Sheffield and Plymouth.
The Conservatives also picked up control of several councils, including Nottinghamshire and Basildon, as well as winning Harlow from Labour.
In former heartland Tees Valley, Labour suffered a huge defeat to incumbent Tory mayor Ben Houchen, who increased his share of the vote to 73%.
On Saturday, the party's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labour had to do more to listen to voters who had abandoned the party.
He added that the party needed to "accelerate" changes under Sir Keir's leadership, and would be launching a "root and branch policy review".
He contrasted the party's performance in England to a better showing in elections to the Welsh Parliament, where he said as a party in power it had a "credible, radical policy offer" to put to voters.
The Labour leadership's response to poor results in England will be both political and organisational.
There will be a reshuffle of the shadow cabinet, and more staff will be moved out of London to regional offices.
The policies Sir Keir Starmer inherited from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn will also be formally reviewed.
Labour peer Lord Mandelson - who has advised Sir Keir's team - called for this review and envisaged the process running for 18 months to two years.
Labour sources say that Sir Keir could use the exercise not just to distance himself from the 2019 manifesto, but to move away from some of the policy pledges he made in last year's leadership contest - which had been designed to appeal to the party's left.
Among those to criticise the party's direction under Sir Keir is Khalid Mahmood, who quit as a shadow defence minister around a month ago.
Speaking on Friday, he said Labour had been "captured" by a "London-based bourgeoisie" and had "lost touch with ordinary British people".
The Birmingham Perry Barr MP said the party needed to focus on supporting jobs, particularly in advanced manufacturing, in areas that felt left behind.
And former leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has been suspended as a Labour MP under Sir Keir, said the party needed to present a "real, radical alternative".
"Offering nothing, offering insipid support for the government, causes people either to vote for somebody else or simply to stay home and disappear," he said.
Meanwhile former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the party had gone into the by-election "almost policy-less" and called for a return to a "real grassroots campaign".
