Conservatives take Hartlepool seat from Labour
Hartlepool has a Conservative MP for the first time since the constituency's creation, after Jill Mortimer won the by-election.
Ms Mortimer beat her closest rival, Labour's Paul Williams by nearly 7,000 votes.
The result is a blow for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in his first election test since taking over the party.
But the Conservatives will hope it is a sign of building on its 2019 election win in traditional Labour seats.
There were 16 candidates standing in the by-election, but Conservative Ms Mortimer won with 15,529, while Labour's Mr Williams received 8,589.
The Hartlepool constituency was formed in 1974 and had returned a Labour MP in every vote since - until Thursday's poll.
The seat came back into contention after its former Labour MP, Mike Hill, resigned in March, and was contested by 16 candidates.
It was one of a raft of elections taking place across Britain on Thursday, with voters picking representatives for the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd, as well as mayors and local councils in England, and police and crime commissioners.
