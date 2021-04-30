Elections 2021: Send us your questions about the English, Scottish and Welsh votes
- Published
Do you have a question about the elections taking place in England, Scotland and Wales?
As the campaign draws to a close and polling day nears, we want to answer the questions that matter most to our readers.
Use the form below to send it to us and we'll do our best to answer.
