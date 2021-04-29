Boris Johnson says flat costs investigation nothing to worry about
- Published
The PM says he will comply with a probe into his Downing Street flat revamp, but added: "I don't think there is anything to see here or worry about."
Boris Johnson said he was "focusing on the stuff that really matters".
The Electoral Commission believes the Conservative Party may have broken the law, amid reports the costs were initially covered by donations.
Labour says the PM could clear up the matter "very quickly" by saying who initially paid the bill.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the situation was becoming "farcical", adding: "The prime minister could actually end this now, tell us who paid for it in the first place, answer the question, it would take him about one minute and then he can get back on with the day job."
Prime ministers get £30,000 per year from the taxpayer to cover renovations to the Downing Street flat.
But newspaper reports suggests the bill for the work carried out for Mr Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds could be as high as £200,000.
Mr Johnson has said he paid the costs himself, but he has not specified whether this happened when he first received the bill, or whether he was loaned the money and later repaid it.
Normally, MPs have to register within 28 days any donations or loans that could influence their actions - and there is a list of ministers' interests with separate reporting rules.
The Electoral Commission - the watchdog overseeing political finances - has launched an investigation that will assess the Conservative Party's compliance with laws on political donations.
It said there were "reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred".
Asked if he had full confidence in the Electoral Commission, Mr Johnson said: "Of course."
But he added: "With great respect, I don't think that this is the number one issue...by several orders of magnitude."