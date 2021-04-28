Watchdog to investigate into PM's flat renovations
The Electoral Commission has launched a formal investigation into the funding of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat refurbishments.
The watchdog has been in contact with the Conservative Party since March over the works at No 11 Downing Street.
But it has just announced it is "satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred".
