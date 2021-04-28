Boris Johnson appoints new ministerial standards adviser amid Downing St flat row
Boris Johnson has appointed the former private secretary to the Queen, Lord Geidt, as the new independent adviser on ministers' interests.
The post has been vacant since Sir Alex Allan resigned in November after the PM overruled him over a report into alleged bullying by Priti Patel.
Lord Geidt's first job will be to examine the PM's flat controversy.
The Electoral Commission has launched an investigation into how the refurbishments were paid for.
Mr Johnson says he paid for the renovations, but it is not clear how the initial bill was paid, and if it was covered by a donor or the Conservative party itself.
The Electoral Commission says it is "satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred".
At prime minister's questions, Mr Johnson repeatedly insisted he had paid for the renovations out of his own pocket.
He added: "Any further declaration that I have to make - if any - I will be advised upon by Lord Geidt."
Lord Geidt is expected to sign off on the publication of the latest register of ministerial interests, which could contain details of any donations to fund the Downing Street flat.
The publication of the register has been delayed until a new standards adviser was in place.
A former army intelligence officer and diplomat, Lord Geidt was the Queen's private secretary for 10 years. In September 2017, The Times reported that he had been "ousted in a Palace power struggle" between Buckingham Palace and the Prince of Wales.
He joined the House of Lords as a crossbench peer, with no party affiliation, in 2017. He is also chairman of King's College London and chairman (international relations and corporate responsibility) at hedge fund Schroders.
His predecessor as the PM's standards adviser, Sir Alex Allen, found that Home Secretary Priti Patel had broken the code governing ministers' behaviour.
But the prime minister rejected his findings, saying he did not think Ms Patel was a bully and had "full confidence" in her.