Labour accuses Boris Johnson of lying over flat renovation costs
- Published
Labour has accused Boris Johnson of lying over who paid for renovations to his Downing Street flat.
Pressure is growing on the PM to reveal details after his ex-adviser, Dominic Cummings, claimed he planned for donors to "secretly pay" for the work.
Mr Johnson's spokesman has refused to say whether he received a loan from the Conservative Party to cover the costs.
But shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has demanded a "full and frank" explanation from the PM.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Labour MP said: "We really need to know who's given the loan, who's given the money, because we need to know who the prime minister...is beholden to.
"To be honest he lied yesterday - that's not good enough."
Mr Johnson's spokesman said the PM "fully complies" with all the rules, adding: "Any costs of the wider refurbishment in No 10 have been met by the prime minister and he has acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct and electoral law."
But the spokesman refused to say if a statement in March from Mr Johnson's former press secretary - who said "Conservative Party funds are not being used to pay for any refurbishment of the Downing Street estate" - was incorrect.