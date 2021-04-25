PM's flat refurbishment 'came from his own pocket', says Liz Truss
Boris Johnson paid for renovations to his Downing Street flat "from his own pocket", says one of his ministers.
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said "everything has been fully declared" in line with the rules.
But she did not answer repeated questions on whether a Tory Party donor initially provided the money to him.
It comes after the PM's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, claimed Mr Johnson had a "possibly illegal" plan for donors to pay the refurbishment.
Labour said questions remained as details over how the work was paid for has yet to be made public.