Justin Welby: Archbishop urges compassion amid political lobbying row
- Published
The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged "forgiveness and compassion" for politicians, amid a row over lobbying.
Justin Welby told the BBC's Political Thinking podcast that morality had more "bite" than it used to in politics.
And he told host Nick Robinson "no 19th Century politician" would survive today's standards "for one week".
It comes amid controversy over contacts between senior political figures, including Boris Johnson and former PM David Cameron, and business.
During an interview to be broadcast on Friday, Archbishop Welby said it was important to hold politicians to moral standards.
But he added: "If you're going to raise standards, you need to have a strong ethic of forgiveness and compassion and understanding,
"We have raised our standards and raised our standards and of course it's not right to help out your chums or lobby inappropriately or whatever it happens to be."
"But the standards now are at a level that no 19th Century politician would have survived for one week.
"So, it's not that morality has disappeared; it's that morality has got much more sting and bite than it ever used to."
"Good, that's great. But let's not pretend that politicians are worse; if anything they're better."
