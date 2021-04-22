Greensill: Bank of England releases emails amid Cameron lobbying row
- Published
More details have been revealed about David Cameron's attempts to lobby civil servants on behalf of Greensill Capital.
The Bank of England said the former PM contacted its officials multiple times last year as the finance firm sought access to a Covid loan scheme.
Earlier, the Treasury's top civil servant told MPs Mr Cameron had called and texted him on his official phone.
But Sir Tom Scholar added Greensill's proposals were ultimately rejected.
Three MP-led inquiries and a lawyer-led government review are looking at the former Tory leader's work for the company, which collapsed in March.
Mr Cameron, who began working for Greensill as an adviser two years after leaving Downing Street, has insisted he broke no lobbying rules.
On Wednesday, the Bank published details of contacts between Mr Cameron and its officials during the early stages of the Covid crisis last spring.
They show the ex-PM contacted Bank officials before and after the firm applied to join a government scheme to support lending to businesses.
These include email exchanges with Sir Jon Cunliffe, the Bank's deputy governor. The Bank was running the scheme, along with the Treasury.
Greensill Capital had wanted the terms of the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) to be changed so it could take part in the programme.
The request was ultimately rejected after the Treasury concluded the firm's proposals were not suitable.
'Persistent'
Earlier on Wednesday, Sir Tom - the Treasury's permanent secretary - said Greensill Capital had "persistently" approached his department about being involved.
Giving evidence to MPs on the the Public Accounts Committee, he added: "We listened to what they said. We analysed it, we tested it and in the end, despite them submitting a series of successive proposals, we decided to reject them all."
Sir Tom, who previously worked for the former PM as a Europe adviser, told them Mr Cameron had rung him directly in April 2020, although the call did not include "substantive discussion" of Greensill's proposals.
"It was simply a call to draw it to my attention," he said, adding that Mr Cameron had his work phone number "because I used to work with him".
Nine meetings
Asked if he would have taken a call from a lobbyist if they hadn't been a former prime minister, Sir Tom said: "I've also from time-to-time had calls from other senior people, maybe private sector people who I've previously worked with in another capacity."
He added: "I think it's natural when somebody that you know asks to speak to you... it's quite natural to take that."
The second most senior official at the Treasury, Charles Roxburgh, told the committee he had met Mr Cameron and financier Lex Greensill - founder of the firm - at nine meetings spread out over four months from March to June 2020.
Mr Roxburgh told the committee civil servants would not have consulted on their proposals "if we didn't think there was some potential - turns out there wasn't".
The Treasury is shortly expected to reveal further detail about its contact with Mr Cameron and Greensill in response to a Freedom of Information request.
It has already come to light that Mr Cameron contacted Chancellor Rishi Sunak and two other Treasury ministers to talk about Greensill.
Mr Cameron has defended his work for Greensill but accepted he should have contacted ministers using more formal channels.
He has said he welcomes the government review and will "respond positively" to any requests from MPs for him to give evidence.