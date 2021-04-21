Dyson lobbying row: Boris Johnson makes 'no apology' for seeking ventilators
- Published
Boris Johnson said he makes "no apology for moving heaven and earth" to get ventilators during the pandemic, amid a row over lobbying by Sir James Dyson.
In text messages seen by the BBC, the prime minister promised to "fix" tax changes Sir James wanted.
Mr Johnson said any PM would have done the same in the circumstances, to secure ventilator supplies.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was part of a pattern of government "sleaze" centred on the prime minister.
Sir James wanted to ensure that Dyson workers returning to the UK to help with the pandemic response were not penalised by the tax system.
The Labour leader and the prime minister traded verbal blows at Prime Minister's Questions, with Sir Keir claiming it was "one rule for those who have the prime minister's phone number and another for everybody else".
Mr Johnson insisted he had done the "right thing", telling Sir Keir: "I make absolutely no apology at all for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could, as I think any prime minister would in those circumstances, to secure ventilators for the people of this country.
"And to save lives and to roll out a ventilator procurement which the Labour-controlled Public Accounts Committee themselves said was a benchmark for procurement."
Sir Keir Starmer went on to claim there is a "pattern to this government".
"The prime minister is fixing tax breaks for his friends, the Chancellor is pushing the Treasury to help Lex Greensill, the health secretary is meeting Greensill for drinks, and David Cameron is texting anybody who will reply.
"Every day there are new allegations about this Conservative government: dodgy PPE deals; tax breaks for their mates; the health secretary owns shares in a company delivering NHS services.
"Sleaze, sleaze, sleaze, and it's all on his watch.
"With this scandal now firmly centred on him, how on earth does he expect people to believe that he is the person to clean this mess up?"
Mr Johnson took a swipe at Sir Keir, telling MPs: "Captain Hindsight snipes continually from the sidelines; this government gets on with delivering on the people's priorities."