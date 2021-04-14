Greensill row: Civil servants ordered to declare second jobs
- Published
Government departments have been ordered to find out by the end of the week whether senior officials have rule-breaking second jobs.
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has asked colleagues to declare paid roles or outside interests that "might conflict" with Civil Service rules.
It comes after it emerged a top official joined a financial firm while still working for the government.
Bill Crothers says his recruitment by Greensill Capital was "transparent".
An appointments watchdog said on Tuesday that his part-time position as an adviser at the firm had been "agreed" to by the Cabinet Office.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday that he had concerns, and it was "not clear" that "boundaries have been properly understood".
Labour has described Mr Crothers' dual employment, which happened in 2015, as "extraordinary and shocking".
The disclosure about Mr Crothers - who had been the government's chief procurement officer prior to being taken on by Greensill - comes amid ongoing controversy about the now-collapsed financial firm.
Revelations about attempts by the firm to influence government have led the government to launch a lawyer-led review into its access to ministers and civil servants.
In a letter to top officials at government departments, seen by the BBC, Mr Case said there were issues of "acute concern" for the civil service to address.
He said the need to give civil servants the chance to gain experience outside government has been "recognised for many decades by successive governments".
"But this must only be done in a way which can maintain the integrity and impartiality of the civil service," he wrote.
He added: "In particular, there needs to be transparency and full and proper management of any outside interests."
He asked colleagues to declare by the end of the week if they "come across" instances of senior civil servants with second jobs or outside interests "which might conflict with their obligations under the [Civil Service ] Code."
'Proper process'
Mr Crothers joined Greensill as an adviser to its board in September 2015 - after he had left his job as chief procurement officer, but whilst he remained a civil service employee.
He later went on to join the company as a director in late 2016, after he had left government in November 2015.
In a letter to the chairman of the Office of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments watchdog published on Tuesday, Mr Crothers wrote: "I am concerned that there may be a view that I did not follow proper process regarding my role with Greensill Capital.
"I assure you that I completely respect the required process and your office, took steps to comply, and believe that I did so."
He adds: "I was transparent about the move to Greensill Capital, and it was well known at the time."
It is understood that Mr Case held a meeting with officials this morning at which "fury" was expressed about the situation, and it was agreed the arrangement was rare.