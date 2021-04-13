Government's LGBT advisory panel disbanded
By Jessica Parker
BBC political correspondent
- Published
The government's LGBT advisory panel has been disbanded after three members quit last month, the BBC can reveal.
A government spokesman said a replacement for the panel, which was set up under Theresa May's premiership, "will be set out in due course".
The advisory group, which originally had 12 members, had been due to end their terms on 31 March.
Some members told the BBC they were willing to carry on but were not clear if the panel still existed.
Equalities Minister Liz Truss has since written to the seven remaining members thanking them for their "constructive input".
In the letter, seen by the BBC, Liz Truss said: "I will also be shortly making an announcement concerning the International LGBT Conference and convening a new body that will take international LGBT rights forward."
The panel was set up as part of an LGBT Action Plan, established under Theresa May. It was to advise ministers "on issues and policies concerning lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people."
Three advisers quit last month over the government's handling of LGBT rights and amid claims it was "dragging its feet" on a pledge to ban so-called conversion therapy.
The first to resign, Jayne Ozanne, accused ministers of creating a "hostile environment" for LGBT people.
In her letter to the panel, Ms Truss said, "I am pressing ahead with our commitment to ban conversion therapy in order to protect LGBT people from these abhorrent practices. I look forward to announcing these measures shortly."
A government spokesman said, "The LGBT Advisory Panel was created under the previous administration and the term of all panel members ended on March 31st."
"The Minister for Women & Equalities has written to panel members to thank them for their contributions, and plans for a replacement for the Panel will be set out in due course."