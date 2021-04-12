Government to investigate Cameron's lobbying
- Published
The government is expected to announce an investigation into David Cameron's efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of finance firm Greensill Capital.
The former prime minister has been criticised for contacting ministers via text on behalf of the company, which collapsed in March.
The probe is likely to be independent, carried out on behalf of the Cabinet Office, the BBC understands.
Mr Cameron has said he has not broken any codes of conduct or lobbying rules.