Prince Philip: Politicians around UK to pay tribute to duke
Leading politicians will meet in the UK's parliaments and assemblies later to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh - in person and via video link.
The House of Commons, the Scottish Parliament and the Sennedd are being recalled especially.
The Northern Ireland Assembly and the the House of Lords will also devote Monday to marking the life of Prince Philip, who died on Friday, aged 99.
The commemorations take place ahead of the duke's funeral on Saturday.
In a service on Sunday, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby paid tribute to Prince Philip, saying that "for the Royal Family, as for every other, no words can reach into the depth of sorrow that goes into bereavement".
The Duke of York said the Queen described the death of her husband of 73 years as "having left a huge void in her life".
The House of Commons, which was supposed to be on its Easter break until Tuesday, is being recalled a day early, with MPs giving their tributes to the duke from 14:30 BST.
The House of Lords, which had already been due to sit on Monday, will take part in a minute's silence at 13:00 before a full day of commemoration. The day's scheduled business will be put back to Wednesday.
The Scottish Parliament and Sennedd, both of which were not due to be sitting ahead of May's elections, will be recalled for members to pay tribute from 11:00.
And the Northern Ireland Assembly will meet from 12:00.
The tributes come during a period of national mourning which will end on the day of Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.
A national minute's silence will be held to coincide with the start of the service at 15:00.
The Duke of Sussex will fly from the US for the service, without his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant and will remain at home in California on the advice of doctors.
Members of the Royal Family will walk behind the coffin ahead of the funeral.